Paint Your Own Barn Quilt

The event will take place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday, Sept. 9 at the Crittenden County Lions Club Building.
There are eight designs from which to choose.
Visit Crittenden County Extension Service on Facebook to see options.
The hand-crafted outdoor signs are $130 for a 2x2 foot sign or $190 for a 3x3. Prices include brushes, paint, primed boards and lunch. Registration must be paid by Aug. 8.
Participants are asked to bring 94-inch Frog Tape, a drink and hair dryer. Class size is limited. Call 270-965-5236 to register.