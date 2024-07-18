YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Thursday, July 18, 2024
Evans joins county attorney office
Cobie Evans has joined the office of Crittenden County Attorney.
Evans, who has had a private practice in Marion for several years, is now an assistant county attorney.
His office is located at 200 S. Main St., Marion.
