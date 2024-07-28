State Road Work This Week in Region

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet anticipates work zone construction and maintenance activities at the following locations in District 2 that could impact traffic during the week of July 28-August 3.
Caldwell County
Monday
• Shoulder repair on KY 91 (22 mm) with lane restrictions.
Tuesday
• Shoulder repair on KY 91 (22 mm) with lane restrictions.
Wednesday
• Shoulder repair on KY 91 (22 mm) with lane restrictions.
Thursday
• Shoulder repair on KY 91 (22 mm) with lane restrictions.
Friday
• Shoulder repair on KY 91 (22 mm) with lane restrictions.
• Shoulder repair on KY 91 (22 mm) with lane restrictions.
Tuesday
• Shoulder repair on KY 91 (22 mm) with lane restrictions.
Wednesday
• Shoulder repair on KY 91 (22 mm) with lane restrictions.
Thursday
• Shoulder repair on KY 91 (22 mm) with lane restrictions.
Friday
• Shoulder repair on KY 91 (22 mm) with lane restrictions.
Union County
Monday
• Mowing KY 130 (9-16 mm) and KY 359 (0-8 mm).
• Shoulder work on KY 130 (12-15) with lane restrictions.
• Mowing on KY 923 (all) with lane restrictions.
• Pothole repair on U.S. 60 (0-17 mm), KY 356 (all) and KY 109 (all) with lane restrictions.
Tuesday
• Mowing KY 130 (9-16 mm) and KY 359 (0-8 mm).
• Shoulder work on KY 130 (12-15) with lane restrictions.
• Mowing on KY 109 (1.5-14) and KY 3393 with lane restrictions.
• Pothole repair on U.S. 60 (0-17 mm), KY 356 (all) and KY 109 (all) with lane restrictions.
Wednesday
• Mowing KY 130 (9-16 mm) and KY 359 (0-8 mm).
• Shoulder work on KY 130 (12-15) with lane restrictions.
• Mowing on KY 109 (1.5-14) and KY 3393 with lane restrictions.
• Pothole repair on U.S. 60 (0-17 mm), KY 356 (all) and KY 109 (all) with lane restrictions.
Thursday
• Mowing on KY 360 (all) and KY 130B (0-9.5 mm).
• Shoulder work on U.S. 60 bypass and KY 3393 (all) with lane restrictions.
• Mowing on KY 109 (1.5-14 mm) and KY 3393 (all)
• Grading on KY 923 (3-4.5 mm)
Friday
• Mowing on KY 1508 (all), KY 2834 (all), KY 1257 (all) and KY 668.
• Mowing on KY 109 (1.5-14 mm) and U.S. 60 (13-14 mm) with lane restrictions.
• Grading on KY 923 (3-4.5 mm)
Webster County
Monday
• Cross drain replacement on KY 143 (10-10.2 mm)
Tuesday
• Cross drain replacement on KY 132 (19-19.5 mm)
Wednesday
• Cross drain replacement on KY 132 (13-14 mm)
Thursday
• Ditching on KY 132 (10-11 mm)
Monday
• Cross drain replacement on KY 143 (10-10.2 mm)
Tuesday
• Cross drain replacement on KY 132 (19-19.5 mm)
Wednesday
• Cross drain replacement on KY 132 (13-14 mm)
Thursday
• Ditching on KY 132 (10-11 mm)