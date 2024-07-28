State Road Work This Week in Region

Road closing affects Tabor Road traffic The Lyon County road that connects with Crittenden County's Tabor Road will be closed Tuesday further creating travel issues for motoris...

BREAKING | US 60 will not close this weekend Details are just being learned, but motorists expecting US 60 west of Marion to be closed this weekend can rest easy for a few more days. N...

Groundbreaking for new housing complex A large housing complex is going up near the fairgrounds and park. Earlier this week, local officials took part in a formal groundbreaking ...

Parkway restricted starting today The eastbound Audubon Parkway in Henderson County will be restricted to one lane starting this afternoon, and lasting through Wednesday morn...