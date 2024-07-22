Parkway restricted starting today

The eastbound Audubon Parkway in Henderson County will be restricted to one lane starting this afternoon, and lasting through Wednesday morning as crews address concrete issues at the 2.5 mile marker.
The right lane of the parkway will close starting this afternoon and will reopen when work is completed.
Some delays are possible during the movement and placement of equipment to facilitate the work. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and personnel are along the roadway near traffic flow.