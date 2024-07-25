Thursday, July 25, 2024

Detour route closure near Lyon-Crittenden Line

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to close a section of KY 1943 (Skinframe Creek Road) in northern Lyon County on Friday, July 26.

KY 1943 will be closed to traffic from the Skinframe Creek Bridge to the intersection with KY 373 and Joe Peek Road in Lyon County to allow full-width paving.  This section of KY 1943 will be closed between noon and 6 p.m., Friday.

This section of KY 1943 has been getting heavy detour traffic due to the closure of KY 295 at the Livingston Creek Bridge at the Lyon-Crittenden County Line south of Dycusburg.

Paving the roadway full-width allows paving to be completed more quickly, and provides a smoother ride when completed.

