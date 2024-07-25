Detour route closure near Lyon-Crittenden Line

KY 1943 will be closed to traffic from the Skinframe Creek Bridge to the intersection with KY 373 and Joe Peek Road in Lyon County to allow full-width paving. This section of KY 1943 will be closed between noon and 6 p.m., Friday.
This section of KY 1943 has been getting heavy detour traffic due to the closure of KY 295 at the Livingston Creek Bridge at the Lyon-Crittenden County Line south of Dycusburg.
Paving the roadway full-width allows paving to be completed more quickly, and provides a smoother ride when completed.