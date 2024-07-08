Cost of vehicle inspections rising

The increase is due to legislation passed this spring as part of House Bill 833 that requires a uniform, electronic filing system to be used for inspections.
If the sheriff’s department makes a “house call” to do an inspection, there is a $20 trip charge in addition to the inspection fee. Kentucky law requires that all out of state vehicles and salvage vehicles be inspected.
Inspections include verification of Vehicle Identification Number and operation of blinkers, brake lights, head lights and other functions to assure a vehicle is suitable for operating on public roadway.