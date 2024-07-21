Livingston County Back to School Events

Annual Cardinal Kickoff for Livingston County Schools will be held Monday, July 29 from 5-7 p.m.
This is hosted by FRYSC and will have several vendors and local organizations giving away school supplies and other goodies.
Location of the event has yet to be determined due to work at Livingston Central High School. However, if it’s ready the event will be there.
Back to School night for the schools are as follows:
•South Livingston Elementary School - Aug. 1 from 3:30-6:30 p.m.
•Livingston Central High School - Aug. 5 from 3-6 p.m.
•Livingston County Middle School - Aug. 5 from 5-7 p.m.
•North Livingston Elementary School - Aug. 5 from 5-7 p.m.