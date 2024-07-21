Livingston County Back to School Events

Groundbreaking for new housing complex A large housing complex is going up near the fairgrounds and park. Earlier this week, local officials took part in a formal groundbreaking ...

VFW serving free hot dogs today Marion's Virgil Jones VFW members will be serving free hot dogs and drinks to kids today at Veterans Park. Youth are encouraged to stop...

Twice in the Tornado Path Clara Rice spoke with KFB Claims Adjuster Caleb Kirby beside what was left of her home. West Kentucky residents are relying on faith as th...

McKenney Memorial 5K next week The third annual Marty McKenney Memorial 5K race and walk will be held at Marion-Crittenden County Park at 6 p.m., on Friday, July 26. This...