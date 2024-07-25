Thursday, July 25, 2024

McClure auction Saturday, Aug. 3

Buntin Auction Service is handling the estate sale 
of the late Charles McClure.

The auction will take place at 301 Wilson Farm Rd., near Marion beginning at 9 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 3.

In addition to farm equipment and furniture, the sale will include recreational and outdoor vehicles, collectibles and tools.


