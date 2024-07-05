Sheriff Seeks Your Tax Advice

Cave In Rock Ferry owner issues statement With negotiations continuing ahead of expiration of the current ferry contract, Cave In Rock Ferry owner Lonnie Lewis issued a statement tod...

Tabor Road closing 2 days next week Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans daytime closures of Tabor Road in southern Crittenden County on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 9-1...

Ferry close to deal for contract It appears that negotiations to keep the ferry operating beyond Sunday are getting closer to a deal. While it's too early to confirm, it...

KY says ferry deal is reached The State of Kentucky issued a news release shortly before noon today saying that a deal has been reached to keep the Cave In Rock Ferry ope...