FRIDAY NEWScast | About Town 18 FRIDAY 2024 Listen Now

Old Kentucky Hayride is Saturday Click Image to Enlarge The Old Kentucky Hayride returns to Fohs Hall this weekend. The following local talent and special guests will be ta...

Dirt work: Ponds, food plots & more Click Image to Enlarge For dirt work, call (270) 969-4192. Service include cleaning for food pots, trails and shooting lanes. Pond work for ...

Wednesday NewsCast from The Press Listen Now Today’s NEWScast is brought to you by DEER CREEK BAPTIST CHURCH “We walk by faith not by sight,” is the theme of the fourth ann...