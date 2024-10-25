Lady Rocket V-ball draws Christian in region

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. – Crittenden County, the top-ranked team in Second Region volleyball, has drawn Christian County in Monday's nightcap for its regional tournament opener.
At 19-4 on the season, the Lady Rocktets are 17-1 against teams inside the region during regular season. Their only loss was to Henderson County in August. CCHS beat Henderson in a rematch in the season's final week.
Crittenden is ranked No. 1 in the region, according to KHSAA's RPI power rankings and the coach's association poll.
CCHS beat Christian County twice this season, once in four sets and once in three sets. If the Lady Rockets win their first game in the tournament, they will face the winner of Madisonville (9-23) and Union County (14-7) on Wednesday.
Heritage Christian (21-5) is the region's No. 2 team in RPI and Henderson County (15-16) is No. 2.
GO HERE for Crittenden's Season Record and Regional Records and Rankings
SECOND REGION VOLLEYBALL
At Hopkinsville High School
MONDAY
Union County vs Madisonville, 5:30pm
Crittenden County vs Christian County, 7pm
TUESDAY
Caldwell County vs Henderson County, 5:30pm
Heritage Christian vs Livingston Central, 7pm
WEDNESDAY
Semifinals 5:30 and 7pm
THURSDAY
Championship 6pm