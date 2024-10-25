Friday, October 25, 2024

Lady Rocket V-ball draws Christian in region

 


HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. – Crittenden County, the top-ranked team in Second Region volleyball, has drawn Christian County in Monday's nightcap for its regional tournament opener.


At 19-4 on the season, the Lady Rocktets are 17-1 against teams inside the region during regular season. Their only loss was to Henderson County in August. CCHS beat Henderson in a rematch in the season's final week. 


Crittenden is ranked No. 1 in the region, according to KHSAA's RPI power rankings and the coach's association poll.


CCHS beat Christian County twice this season, once in four sets and once in three sets. If the Lady Rockets win their first game in the tournament, they will face the winner of Madisonville (9-23) and Union County (14-7) on Wednesday.


Heritage Christian (21-5) is the region's No. 2 team in RPI and Henderson County (15-16) is No. 2.


SECOND REGION VOLLEYBALL

At Hopkinsville High School

MONDAY

Union County vs Madisonville, 5:30pm

Crittenden County vs Christian County, 7pm

TUESDAY

Caldwell County vs Henderson County, 5:30pm

Heritage Christian vs Livingston Central, 7pm

WEDNESDAY

Semifinals 5:30 and 7pm

THURSDAY

Championship 6pm



