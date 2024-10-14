Caldwell tax bills going out Oct. 30

Caldwell County’s 2024 property tax bills will be mailed Oct. 30. They become due and payable Nov. 1. Property tax bills are mailed directly to the owner.
Drop box for payment is available on the East side of the Caldwell County Courthouse. Sheriff’s Department hours are 8 a.m., to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The sheriff's office observes state holiday closures. Payments can be cash, check, cashier's check, money order or credit card if in person. Postmarks are accepted as payment date. Desk stamps are not accepted.
A 2% percent discount is available to taxpayers who remit during November. Face amount is due in December and in January there is a 5% penalty. That penalty goes to 21% in February.