Tuesday, October 29, 2024
H&R Block has grand re-opening Friday
H&R Block in Marion will have a ribbon cutting ceremony at its new location at 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 1.
The franchise is owned by Jennifer and Travis Reckinger of Illinois.
The grand re-opening at 215 N. Main St., will feature refreshments and giveaways and a bounce house for kids.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
10/29/2024 05:00:00 AM
