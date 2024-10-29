Tuesday, October 29, 2024

H&R Block has grand re-opening Friday

H&R Block in Marion will have a ribbon cutting ceremony at its new location at 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 1.

The franchise is owned by Jennifer and Travis Reckinger of Illinois.

The grand re-opening at 215 N. Main St., will feature refreshments and giveaways and a bounce house for kids.
