Old Kentucky Hayride is Saturday

The following local talent and special guests will be taking the stage for an evening of country and bluegrass music hosted by Cutter & Cash and The Kentucky Grass:
• Brennan Cruce
• Dr. Jeff Lawrence
• Lacie Duncan
• David Conyer
• Richie Lindsey
• Darby Asher
• Jay McElwain
• Tina White
• Beth Goldman
Members of the Old Kentucky Hayride's house band include Glen Browning, Lead Guitar; Richard Maxfield (Crittenden Co. Music Hall of Fame Member), Lead Guitar; Grant Carter, Lead Guitar; Eli Moss, Drums; Randall Riley; Pedal Steel Guitar; and Kevin Rutherford, Piano.