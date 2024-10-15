Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Old Kentucky Hayride is Saturday

The Old Kentucky Hayride returns to Fohs Hall this weekend. 

The following local talent and special guests will be taking the stage for an evening of country and bluegrass music hosted by Cutter & Cash and The Kentucky Grass:

• Brennan Cruce
• Dr. Jeff Lawrence
• Lacie Duncan
• David Conyer
• Richie Lindsey
• Darby Asher
• Jay McElwain
• Tina White
• Beth Goldman
Members of the Old Kentucky Hayride's house band include Glen Browning, Lead Guitar; Richard Maxfield (Crittenden Co. Music Hall of Fame Member), Lead Guitar; Grant Carter, Lead Guitar; Eli Moss, Drums; Randall Riley; Pedal Steel Guitar; and Kevin Rutherford, Piano.
