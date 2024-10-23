YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
HOME
Full Version
Subscribe
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
Links
Contact
My Ads
Obituaries
Podcasts
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Livingston Hospital offers new 3D mammography
Click Image to Enlarge
New advanced 3D mammography technology is offered at Livingston hospital.
The new technology means improved accuracy means less chances for false positives during routine diagnostic exams.
Call today to schedule your appointment (270) 988-2299.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
10/23/2024 02:28:00 PM
Newer Post
Older Post
Home