Lyon Sheriff's Activity Report

- On Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at 12:22pm, Sheriff Brent White charged Todd M. Frisch (51) of Eddyville with Assault-4th Degree (minor injury) as it related to an investigation of a disturbance call the previous day at Frisch’s neighbor’s home whereby a female was injured during an argument.
- On Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at 12:28pm, deputies arrested and charged Kenneth E. Vibbert (38) of Glasgow with a Failure to Appear warrant from Barren District Court where he was on a diversion for an EPO/DVO violation and Criminal Trespass-1st Degree. Vibbert awaits extradition back to Barren County.
- On Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at 1:30pm, Sheriff Brent White charged Jeremy W. Henderson (45) of Eddyville with Assault-4th Degree (domestic violence/minor injury) as it pertained to an investigation of a domestic disturbance at a residence on KY 818 North the previous day.
- On Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at 8:33pm, Deputy David Carroll responded to a single-vehicle collision on KY 810 South. His investigation revealed a 2012 Dodge Caravan was traveling South on KY 810 when a deer entered the roadway and Yopp was unable to avoid a collision with the animal. There were no injuries reported.
- On Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at 4:12pm, Deputy Josh Travis served a Lyon Circuit Court bench warrant on Aaron B. Andrews (43) of Eddyville. He was charged with Probation Violation as it pertainedto a 2023 Lyon Circuit Court case where he was convicted of multiple assault offenses and resisting arrest. Andrews is lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Friday, October 25, 2024, at 10am, Chief Deputy Sam Adams responded to a utility related complaint on Eagle Point Drive in Eddyville. The investigation revealed that Christopher Deardorff (27) of Pleasant View, TN was excavating a basement at a property on this street when he nearly struck a natural gas line. The KY 811 Call Center advised there was not an authorized locate request for this construction site. Deardorff was charged with one count of Endangering Underground Facility by Excavator.
- On Friday, October 25, 2024, around 12pm, deputies arrested and charged Bridget S. Garnica (61) of Adolphus on a Warren District Court bench warrant for failure to appear. Garnica awaits extradition back to Warren County.
- On Sunday, October 27, 2024, around 8:30am, Sheriff Brent White responded to a single vehicle collision on I-24 near mile marker 39. His investigation revealed a 2023 Chrysler van was East bound on I-24 when the driver, identified as Dale Streufert (68) of Kirkwood, MO, collided with a deer. There was no injury reported; however, the vehicle sustained significant damage.