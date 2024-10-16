I-24 work Thursday will slow traffic

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is planning a milling and patching project along I-24 in Livingston and McCracken counties on Thursday, Oct. 17 which will result in temporary lane restrictions.
Motorists should expect the interstate to be restricted to one lane on eastbound I-24 at the nine mile marker in McCracken County, and at the westbound 32 mile marker in Livingston County.
McCracken County work is about two miles east of Exit 7 at U.S. 52. The Livingston County work is located just west of the Cumberland River Bridge.
Work is scheduled to begin around 4 a.m. and be completed the same day.