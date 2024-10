Ferry presents alternative weekend schedule Cave-In-Rock Ferry, which had ceased weekend operations last week due to a pilot shortage, has announced a temporary schedule to restore sev...

Lady Rocket V-ball draws Christian in region HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. – Crittenden County, the top-ranked team in Second Region volleyball, has drawn Christian County in Monday's nightca...

Lyon Sheriff's Activity Report Here is last week's activity report from the Lyon County Sheriff: - On Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at 12:22pm, Sheriff Brent White charg...

Special Judge-Exec Race in Livingston County GET THE eEDITION In this week's full edition of The Press we profile the upcoming special election for Livingston County Judge-Executive...