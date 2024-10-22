Lyon County Sheriff's Department Activity

Bryan K. Willis (42) of Ironton, OH, was the subject of a Lyon Circuit Court Indictment Warrant charging him with Promoting Contraband-1st Degree and Persistent Felony Offender-II.
Eric A. Collings (37) of Frankfort, was the subject of a Lyon Circuit Court Indictment Warrant charging him with Promoting Contraband-1st Degree and Persistent Felony Offender-I.
- On Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at 10:45am, Chief Deputy Sam Adams received a complaint on a 2013 Ford Fusion on West Dale Avenue in Eddyville. The driver was identified as Rivero Y. Parra of Naples, FL. He was charged with Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License and No/Expired Registration Plates.
- On Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at 3:30pm, the Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a disturbance at a Kuttawa nursing home. Once on scene, it was determined that Thomas A. Hogg (58) was the cause of the disturbance. He was found to be a wanted fugitive from Fulton County. He was arrested by Sheriff Brent White and served with a Fulton Circuit Court Indictment Warrant charging him with Possession of Controlled Substance-1st Degree (Methamphetamine) and on a Failure to Appear Bench Warrant from the same court for Possession of Cocaine. Hogg was transported to Fulton County by Sheriff’s Deputies where he was lodged in the Fulton County Detention Center.
- On Saturday, October 19, 2024, just before 10pm, Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance complaint on Cedar Cove Lane. Deputy Josh Travis investigated and arrested Ryan M. Wallace (41) of Eddyville. He was charged with Assault-4th Degree, Possession of Marijuana, and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession. Wallace was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 11:10pm, Deputy Josh Travis was dispatched to a disturbance complaint in the Lyon County Housing Authority in the city of Eddyville. He located the subject of the complaint and identified him as Aaron B. Andrews (43) of Eddyville. He was intoxicated at a playground and drinking beer in public. Deputy Travis arrested Andrews after he initially resisted arrest and transported him to the Sheriff’s Office for processing. Once at the office, officers attempted to readjust the handcuffs on Andrews and he began to fight with a Trooper and Deputy Travis. Andrews was the recipient of a Taser deployment before being again restrained. During his resistance, he injured Deputy Travis and caused damage to the interior of the Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Travis charged Andrews with the following offenses:
Alcohol Intoxication in a Public – 1st or 2nd Offense
Resisting Arrest
Assault-3rd Degree (police officer)
Disorderly Conduct-2nd Degree
Criminal Mischief-2nd Degree
In addition, Andrews was also served with a Probation/Parole Detainer by KY Probation & Parole Officer Will Simpson. This is Andrews second incident involving the assault of a law enforcement officer. He was on supervised release for a 2023 case in Lyon Circuit Court at the time of this incident.
- On Monday, October 21, 2024, around 10:45am, Sheriff Brent White responded to a two-vehicle, non-injury collision in Kuttawa near the intersection of US 62 and Doom Chapel Road. His investigation revealed a 2021 Toyota Corolla driven by Wendy Dupriest (49) of Kuttawa, was West on US 62 when a 2015 Dodge Caravan driven by Dorothy J. Bryant (79) of Murphysboro, IL entered the West bound lanes of US 62 and failed to the yield the right of way before colliding with the Dupriest vehicle. No injuries were reported in the collision.
- On Monday, October 21, 2024, around 12:49pm, Sheriff Brent White responded to a disturbance complaint at a Kuttawa business. His investigation revealed a person identified as Austin Daniel Story (29) of Marion had driven to a local business and engaged in a verbal argument with his girlfriend who was at her place of employment. During the argument, Story used his vehicle to strike the female victim in a parking lot, at which time she came to rest on the hood of the vehicle. Story then reportedly put the vehicle in reverse and turned sharply which ejected the victim off the vehicle and onto the asphalt pavement of the business parking lot causing numerous injuries to the victim.
Story was observed placing the female victim in his vehicle and claimed to witnesses that he would be taking her for medical attention. Both the victim and Story were gone from the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement. The Marion Police Department and a Kentucky State Police Post 2 Trooper located Story and the female victim at a residence in Marion. The victim was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment. She was later transferred to another medical facility for continued treatment of her injuries.
Story was arrested by Kentucky State Police and charged with Possession Controlled Substance-2nd Degree, Possession of Marijuana, and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession. In addition, Story was charged by Sheriff White with Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree and Assault-4th Degree (domestic violence). Additional charges may be pending as the investigation continues. Story was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Monday, October 21, 2024, around 1:37pm, deputies executed four bench warrants on Maryann M. Williams (40) of Central City, from Muhlenberg District Court for Failure to Appear in four theft-related cases.