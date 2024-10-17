Tolley praises Crittenden Outpatient Therapy

|Click Image to Enlarge
After surgery to repair tendons in his shoulder and bicep, Tolley had a self-imposed deadline for getting back on the golf course and in the fishing boat.
Tolley praises the care he received from occupational therapist Andrea Lovett, who helped him complete weekly therapy at the hospital's Marion clinic.
Outpatient therapy is available daily at Crittenden Community Hospital. Ask your primary care provider about a referral for effective physical and occupational therapy in Marion.