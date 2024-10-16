Princess tea at CCHS Saturday

A Mommy and Me Princess Tea is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 19 in the Crittenden County High School multipurpose room. CCHS' Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) chapter has arranged appearances from little girls' favorite princesses including Elsa, Anna, Merida, Belle, Rapunzel, Alice and more from 9 a.m.-11 a.m.
Cost is $20 for mother and child and $5 for each additional child.
Activities include cupcake decorating, reading, coloring, nail pinging, photos and a dance party.
The event is coordinated by HOSA students and advisor Casey Evans.
Due to construction of the CCMS addition, participants will enter the multipurpose room from behind the high school.
For more information, email Evans at Casey.Evans@Crittenden.KySchools.us.