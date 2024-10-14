YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
HOME
Full Version
Subscribe
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
Links
Contact
My Ads
Obituaries
Podcasts
Monday, October 14, 2024
Cole Lumber has Customer Appreciation Day
Click Image to Enlarge
Wednesday is Customer Appreciation Day at Cole Lumber in Eddyville.
Between 11 a.m.-2 p.m., customers will be treated to lunch and can register for door prizes.
Meet vendors and see the latest in building materials as Cole Lumber says thank you to its customers.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
10/14/2024 09:29:00 AM
Newer Post
Older Post
Home