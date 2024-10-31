Stay off the lawn, it's construction zone

This morning, Crittenden County's local government and legal counsel issued a joint statement clarifying that the courthouse lawn in downtown Marion is currently an active construction site. The statement cautioned that any attempt to retrieve memorial bricks from the site is a liability concern for the county.
According to County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom, the county does not own the bricks and, therefore, lacks the authority to permit their removal.
"We are not authorized to approve the removal of any brick," Newcom explained. "Additionally, if anyone is injured while attempting to retrieve bricks, the county has grounds to deny liability, as individuals or groups would technically be trespassing in a designated construction zone."
To reinforce this restriction, appropriate signage will be posted on the courthouse lawn today.