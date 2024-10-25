YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, October 25, 2024
Election website has ballot, more
A host of election-related information is available through the website
CrittendenCountyClerk.ky.gov
.
The site contains the Nov. 5 ballot, a list of local polling locations and a link that allows individuals who requested absentee ballots to check the status of their ballot.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
10/25/2024 09:15:00 AM
