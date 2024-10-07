Lyon County Sheriff Activity Report

Lyon County Sheriff Brent White reports the following activity from the past week:
- On Monday, September 30, 2024, just after 6pm, Deputy David Carroll responded to a two-vehicle collision on I-24. His investigation revealed a 2017 Freightliner semi and a 2014 Lexus had both exited I-24 on the West bound off-ramp when the semi, driven by David Bertrand (52) of Athens, GA pulled too far out in the lane of US 62 and attempted to back up before colliding with the Lexus, driven by Alicia Turner (58) of West Paducah. No injuries were reported.
- On Tuesday, October 1, 2024, just after 4pm, Chief Deputy Sam Adams and other local law enforcement responded to a disturbance at a residence on Perry Springs Road. Upon arrival they determined there was a juvenile assault victim in the roadway. The investigation led to the arrest of Ricky J. Peek (41) of Eddyville. He was charged with Assault-4th Degree. He was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Wednesday, October 2, 2024, around 11am, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police were dispatched to a suspicious person complaint on Poplar Creek Road outside of Kuttawa. The investigation led them to Walnut Street in Kuttawa where they made contact with two persons who werethe subject of the original complaint. Chief Deputy Sam Adams arrested Jowan Riley (39) of Princeton and charged him on three (3) Failure to Appear bench warrants; two from Caldwell County and one from Christian County. Riley was lodged in the Caldwell County Jail.
- Sheriff Brent White detained and arrested Riley’s female companion, identified as Susan L. Matchen (53) of Princeton. She was charged with Public Intoxication, Possession of Controlled Substance-1st Degree (Methamphetamine), 2nd Offense, Possession of Marijuana, and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession. She was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Wednesday, October 2, 2024, around 10:36pm, deputies were dispatched to a one-vehicle injury collision on US 62 West near Dustin Road. Deputy David Carroll’s investigation revealed a 2004 Mercury Mountaineer, driven by Richard T. Dennis (24) of Eddyville, lost control after reportedly swerving to miss a deer. Dennis overcorrected before exiting the shoulder and colliding with several mailboxes, two road signs and a ditch. The vehicle overturned and the driver was ejected from the vehicle. Both the driver and his adult passenger, Lakyn Romaine (23) of Eddyville, were seriously injured and both were transported to area hospitals by Lyon County EMS. The Kuttawa Fire Department and Lyon County EMS assisted Deputy Carroll at the scene.
- On Monday, October 7, 2024 at 8:45am, the Sheriff’s Office arrested the following subjects on bench warrants:
Demetrie J. Thomas (29) of Florissant, MO, charged with a Marshall Circuit Court bench warrant for Failure to Appear – lodged in the Marshall County Detention Center on a $5,000 cash bond; and
Kyler T. Phillips (26) of Christiana, TN, charged with a Lyon Circuit Court bench warrant for Failure to Appear – lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center with no bond.