Lyon County Sheriff Activity Report

PODCAST | ABOUT TOWN | Local News First Responders tend to a victim in front of Marion Fire Department Wednesday PODCAST | ABOUT TOWN 2024 | Friday, October 4 Listen Now to L...

Lyon County Sheriff's Department Activity Following is an activity report from the past week by Lyon County Sheriff's Department: - On Tuesday, September 24, 2024, around 5:30pm,...

Man wanted for hitting chief with motorcycle A reward is being offered by Crittenden County TipLine leading to the capture of a Marion man wanted on various charges, including running ...

PODCAST | About Town | What’s News 10/2/24 Here's a pilot for new programming from The Press. We are interested in your response to the idea of a regular podcast like this with ne...