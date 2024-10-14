FRIDAY NewsCast | About Town FRIDAY NEWS PODCAST presented by LSC Structures Get a Cozy Deer Blind for the Hunting Season!

Lyon County Sheriff Activity Report Lyon County Sheriff Brent White reports the following activity from the past week: - On Sunday, September 29, 2024, just after 8pm, Deputy ...

So much more in our full edition | Get it Now Click image to Enlarge Ever wonder what more could be inside the full edition of The Press? The answer is Worlds of Information. Our neighb...

Glendale Church Road Closure Thursday Part of KY 2123 (Glendale Church Road) in Crittenden County will be closed Thursday, Oct. 10 for a cross drain replacement. The closure will...