Activity Report | Lyon County Sheriff Brent White

LYON COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
- On Wednesday, October 9, 2024, around 11:20am, Chief Deputy Sam Adams located and arrested Nathaniel L. Hunter (20) of Eddyville at a home in the Lamasco community. Hunter was served with a Caldwell District Court bench warrant for failure to provide proof of domestic violence counseling. He later posted a cash bond and was released from custody.
- On Wednesday, October 9, 2024, around 5:30pm, Sheriff Brent White stopped a vehicle near the Post Office on Commerce Street in Eddyville. Further investigation led to the arrest of Omar Ivan Martinez-Torres (23) of Eddyville. He was arrested and charged with No Operator’s License, Failure to Wear Seat Belts, Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle, Possession of Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia-Possession, and DUI-1st Offense. He was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Thursday, October 10, 2024, around 2pm, Chief Deputy Sam Adams located and arrested Melissa Blackburn (49) of Kuttawa at a home on KY 1271. Blackburn was served with a Fayette District Court bench warrant for failure to appear in a traffic and drug case. She later posted a cash bond and was released from custody.
- On Friday, October 11, 2024, around 11:30am, Chief Deputy Sam Adams arrested Rose Russell (42) of Eddyville on a Daviess County complaint warrant charging her with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle-1st Offense. Russell voluntarily surrendered herself to the Sheriff’s Office and later posted a cash bond before being released from custody. The case was investigated by the Owensboro Police Department.
- On Saturday, October 12, 2024, just after 8am, Chief Deputy Sam Adams responded to a single vehicle collision on US 62 East at the I-69 interchange. His investigation revealed a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Terry Hunt (58) of Eddyville was East bound when two deer entered the roadway causing him to lose control when he attempted to avoid the animals. Hunt’s truck collided with the end of a guardrail and then overturned. Hunt was injured and transported to an area hospital by Lyon County EMS. The Eddyville Fire Department also assisted Chief Deputy Adams at the scene.