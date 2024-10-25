YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, October 25, 2024
H&R grand re-opening Nov. 1
H&R Block will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony
Friday, Nov. 1 at its new location in Marion.
The office has relocated to 215 N. Main St., next
to the Farmers Bank branch.
Stop by beginning at 10 a.m., for giveaways, snacks and a bounce house for kids.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
10/25/2024 07:00:00 PM
