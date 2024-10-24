Thursday, October 24, 2024

Buntin conducts Frazer sale Nov. 2

Buntin Auction Services will sell the personal property of Bill and Sherry Frazer Saturday, Nov. 2 at 315 Clark Street in Marion.

Auction items include a 2021 Kia Sorento, household furniture, dishes, antiques, exercise equipment, linens, knick knacks and Christmas decor.

The sale begins at 9 a.m.



