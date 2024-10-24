YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Buntin conducts Frazer sale Nov. 2
Buntin Auction Services will sell the personal property of Bill and Sherry Frazer Saturday, Nov. 2 at 315 Clark Street in Marion.
Auction items include a 2021 Kia Sorento, household furniture, dishes, antiques, exercise equipment, linens, knick knacks and Christmas decor.
The sale begins at 9 a.m.
10/24/2024
