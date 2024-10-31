Happy 50th Anniversary Veterans Park

Fifty years ago today, approximately 30 people attended the official dedication of Marion's Veterans Memorial Park on the corner of Travis and Weldon streets.
Marion City Council member Nancy Mick welcomed those attending and introduced other officials.
Mayor B.A. "Brownie" Phillips spoke during the ceremony and Mrs. Allen Farley acknowledged the presentation of the park to the community.
Included in the mini-park were two basketball goals and court, sliding board, three play horses, merry-go-round, climbing bars, swing set, bike rack, benches and water fountain.
The park has undergone a few renovations since it was first developed, including a makeover last spring by Marion Baptist Church.
