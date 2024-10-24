HELP WANTED: Vandals damage Livingston park

According to reports, a silver Jeep Cherokee was spotted entering the park premises, and shortly thereafter, four young individuals were seen exiting the vehicle. The suspects are believed to be responsible for causing significant damage to the park facilities.
The Jeep in the photo is believed to be the one carrying individuals wanted in questioning about the incident.
Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the incident to contact the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 928-2122. Individuals can also reach out to Deputy Zackary Dunigan via email at zackary.dunigan@livingstonco.ky.gov.
Sheriff Bobby Davidson emphasizes the importance of community involvement in solving cases like this to ensure the safety and preservation of public spaces.