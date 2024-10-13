Why we celebrate tomorrow...

Columbus Day, celebrated on the second Monday of October in the U.S., commemorates Christopher Columbus’s arrival in the Americas on October 12, 1492. It marks a significant moment in history, symbolizing the beginning of European exploration and colonization of the Western Hemisphere. The holiday became official in 1937, largely influenced by Italian-American communities celebrating their heritage, as Columbus, an Italian explorer, represented a source of pride.
However, the day has sparked increasing controversy in recent years. For many, especially Indigenous communities, Columbus’s legacy is tied to the brutal colonization and suffering of native populations. This has led to the rise of Indigenous Peoples’ Day as an alternative, aiming to honor the cultures and histories that existed long before Columbus’s arrival.
While Columbus Day remains a federal holiday, the growing movement for Indigenous recognition reflects a shift toward more inclusive historical narratives. The holiday now offers a chance to reflect on both the achievements and the darker consequences of exploration