More than 1,000 without power in county

|Kenergy Outage Center
http://stormcenter.kenergycorp.com
MARION, Ky. – Many area residents remain without electricity this morning after a storm raced across the region around dusk Sunday.
The storm followed an unusual north-to-south path, leaving downed trees, flooded roadways and widespread power outages. Kenergy’s outage map showed hundreds of homes and businesses without electricity this morning, including more than 1,000 customers in northern Crittenden County. Outages stretched from Henderson south to Princeton and Eddyville.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said KY 902 remained closed because of high water near the Crittenden-Caldwell county line. Motorists should avoid flooded roadways and never attempt to drive through high water.
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