Red Cross declares national blood crisis

FIND OUT HOW AND WHERE YOU CAN HELP
The American Red Cross has declared a national blood crisis for only the second time in its history as donations have fallen to a four-year summer low.
All blood types are needed, but the shortage is particularly severe for type O blood. The supply of type O positive blood has fallen below one day, prompting the Red Cross to limit distributions to hospitals.
Appointments may be scheduled through the Red Cross Blood Donor App, at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 800-733-2767. Donors who give through July 31 will receive a Fandango movie ticket by email, valued at up to $15. Those who donate Aug. 1-31 will receive a $20 Amazon gift card by email.
Upcoming donation opportunities include:
- July 27: First United Methodist Church, 210 S. Washington St., Clinton, noon-5 p.m.
- July 27: Trace Creek Baptist Church, 3577 Ky. 131, Mayfield, 1-6 p.m.
- July 28: Vanzora Baptist Church, 1981 Vanzora Road, Benton, 1-6 p.m.
- July 28: Washington Street Baptist Church, 721 Washington St., Paducah, 12:30-5:30 p.m.
- July 29: Jackson Purchase Medical Center, 1099 Medical Drive, Mayfield, 7 a.m.-noon.
- July 29: The FOR Center, 2314 Brinn Road, Murray, 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
- July 30: Altona Baptist Church, 5827 U.S. 62, Calvert City, 1-6 p.m.
- July 30: Morgantown Mission, 109 S. Main St., Morgantown, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
- July 31: Elkton Baptist Church, 301 E. Main St., Elkton, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Aug. 3: First Baptist Church, 307 Massac Creek Road, Metropolis, Illinois, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Aug. 3: First Christian Church, 415 Audubon Drive, Paducah, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- Aug. 4: St. Stephen Catholic Church, 1698 Canton Road, Cadiz, noon-5 p.m.
- Aug. 5: Livingston Hospital Foundation Community Building, 131 Hospital Drive, Salem, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Aug. 6: Calvary Baptist Church, 121 Kentucky Ave., Princeton, noon-6 p.m.
- Aug. 6: Rest Church, 1200 Jefferson St., Paducah, noon-5 p.m.
- Aug. 7: Murray Masonic Lodge No. 105, 2036 Ky. 121, Murray, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Aug. 9: St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 5645 Blandville Road, Paducah, 8 a.m.-noon.
- Aug. 10: First Baptist Church, 127 E. Jefferson St., Golconda, Illinois, 12:30-5:30 p.m.
- Aug. 10: First Christian Church, 2515 S. Main St., Benton, 1-6 p.m.
- Aug. 13: Jackson Purchase Medical Center, 1099 Medical Drive, Mayfield, 7 a.m.-noon.
- Aug. 13: St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1620 W. Main St., Murray, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Aug. 14: Sedalia Baptist Church gym, 5572 Ky. 97, Sedalia, noon-5 p.m.
The Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive, will also accept donations on multiple dates through Aug. 14. Appointments and available times can be found at RedCrossBlood.org.
No comments:
Post a Comment