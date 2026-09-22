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Tuesday, September 22, 2026
BP Cruce Company has gravel, mulch & more
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As summer heat subsides and thoughts are turned toward outdoor improvements, don't forget BP Cruce Company for gravel, mulch, topsoil and compost.
Cruce Rock yard is located on US 641 just south of the Marion city limits, and offers pickup and delivery in small to large quantities.
By
Crittenden Press Online
at
September 22, 2026
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