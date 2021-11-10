Authorities looking for hit-and-run suspect

Crittenden County law enforcement is looking for Curtis Smith, 33, a local man who fled the scene of an automobile crash on U.S. 60 West last week near Moore Hill.
Deputy Ray Agent says Smith was involved in a three-vehicle crash near the intersection of KY 2132 and KY 297. Smith was driving westbound in a Dodge Stratus and attempting to pass a vehicle when he encountered stalled traffic ahead due to farm equipment being moved along the highway. Smith tried to re-enter his lane of travel but hit a car in the rear, then crossed into the oncoming lane and hit another head on.
Agent said individuals in the other vehicles involved in the crash sought medical treatment. None of them were serious enough to require a hospital stay.
The deputy believes Smith was also injured in the crash. Witnesses told investigators that Smith got something out his vehicle, wrapped it in a garment and fled into the forest south of the highway. Agent said tracking dogs were brought to the scene, but Smith was never located. He believes the suspect may have been picked up somewhere nearby.
A warrant for misdemeanor of leaving the scene of an accident has been issued for Smith. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s department at (270) 965-3400. You may remain anonymous.