Win $100 Saturday morning in Marion

Merchants throughout town will be open starting early Saturday morning and the Chamber will be handing out “goodie bags” starting at 9 a.m., at the Farmers Bank Parking Lot behind Marion City Hall. Due to the pandemic, participants will not have to leave their cars.
Inside those bags are countless savings and other values. One bag will include a voucher for $100 cash and there will be premium prizes in many more bags. Premium prizes can be redeemed at the Marion Welcome Center.
While the overall motive is to get people to shop with area merchants this holiday season, it’s also agreat opportunity to provide some benefit to consumers.
“Businesses have given a multitude of things to place in the bags,” said Chamber Vice President Shelly Davidson.
There will be a varied selection of items in the gift bags, including earbuds, T shirts, gift certificates, coupons, candy, vitamins, personal items, tool sets, utensils, restaurant discounts and more.
Davidson said the Chamber is a business-driving organization that aims to service local merchants year round, but especially during the holiday season when it’s important to remind shoppers how important it is to Shop Local First.
These small businesses need local support as they are the backbone of our economy and the identity of our community, Davidson explained.
Statistics show that 74 cents of every dollar spent in this community remains here.
There are only 75 goodie bags so it’s first come, first served, said Davidson.
This is the sixth year the Chamber has sponsored Small Business Saturday in its current form. It is a day celebrated not only in Marion and nearby communities, but across the country to support small businesses and communities. U.S. consumers have reported spending an estimated $85 billion at independent retailers and restaurants since the Small Business Saturday concept went nationwide in 2010.
You can find out more about the Chamber’s Small Business Saturday on its Facebook page or at its website, CrittendenCountyChamber.org.