Junior Pro Jamboree this weekend at Sturgis

West Kentucky Junior Pro Football League will hold its annual post-season playoffs Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 6-7, at Sturgis. The cheerleading showcase will be hled at 3:30pm on Sunday. Here are brackets for the football jamboree:
3-4 Grade Division
Saturday, 9am
4) Webster Co. vs 5) Crittenden Co.
Saturday 3pm
1) Caldwell Co. vs Crittenden/Webster
Saturday, noon
3) Union County vs 2) Trigg County
Sunday, 2pm
3-4 Championship
5-6 Grade Division
Saturday, 10:30am
4) Trigg County vs 5) Caldwell County
Saturday, 1:30pm
3) Crittenden Co. vs Webster County
Saturday, 4:30pm
1) Union County vs Trigg/Caldwell
Sunday 5pm
5-6 Championship