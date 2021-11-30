Looking for beautiful venue?

Win $100 Saturday morning in Marion With the mission of supporting and promoting the Shop Local First mantra, Crittenden County Chamber of Commerce has organized a Small Busine...

Rocket grads heading to state championships A couple of Rocket football alumni and former CCHS coaches will soon join only a handful of Crittenden County High School graduates to ever ...

Law enforcement working two accidents While Crittenden County law enforcement officers were on the scene of a minor traffic accident on U.S. 60 West, city officers were dispatche...

Ohio River dock at Riverview still not open Further complications in completing installation of a boat dock at Riverview Park on the Ohio River is creating another delay in opening of ...