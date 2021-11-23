Law enforcement working two accidents

While Crittenden County law enforcement officers were on the scene of a minor traffic accident on U.S. 60 East, city officers were dispatched to a separate accident on Sturgis Road.
Two vehicles involved in the first crash caused traffic congestion on U.S. 60 near the intersection of Airport Road around 4 p.m., Tuesday. At about 4:25 p.m., officers were dispatched to an accident requiring assistance of Crittenden EMS near Darben Plaza on Sturgis Road.
Cooper Recovery was called to the first site and emergency personnel are working to clear both areas.