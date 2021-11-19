City moves to regulate mobile vendors

City leaders continue to move forward with plans to regulate to some degree an ever-growing segment of the local economy – mobile vendors.
A number of food trucks selling everything from tacos and hot dogs to lattes have begun operating here regularly in the past year or so.
Marion City Council has discussed proposed mobile vendor requirements for the past few months and earlier this week introduced a formal first reading of an ordinance aimed at regulating them. See the Nov. 18, 2021 full edition of The Crittenden Press for details.
