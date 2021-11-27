Official Couple: Porters enjoy reffing together

Since the pandemic began, fewer and fewer new officials are joining the ranks and more are quitting.
One local couple has found that they can spend quality time together and earn extra money. The unique tandem was officiating a middle school basketball game last week in Marion. The husband and wife team of Jeff and Misty Porter are no strangers to local athletics. They played sports in high school at Crittenden and Livingston Central, respectively, and have raised children who were very active in scholastic sports.
CAN YOU MAKE THE CALL?
If interested in being a paid referee or umpire in any scholastic sport, email matt.bell@webster.kyschools.us or call 270-871-6956 for more information. Association meetings will begin in January. There is a nationwide shortage of sports officials and help is greatly needed in this area.
Now, their distinctive work as a self-contained referee crew is quite unique and might be an inspiration for other families to get involved with officiating.
“I get to call two or three games a season with Jeff in basketball. I enjoy it because we hash out the game on the way home or test each other on rules on the way to the game,” said Misty.
“Officiating allows me to be involved with sports which I love and to be part of a team with my fellow officials. In the last few years it has become very special as I get to share my hobby of officiating with my wife,” said Jeff, a 1986 graduate of Crittenden County High School.
“I’ve always loved sports,” Misty adds. “I played softball and basketball since the age of five. I’ve always wanted to continue to be involved in basketball even after my career of basketball was over. I umpired some when I was in high school with little league in Livingston. I’ve been a player, coach, sports mom and now a high school official. I’ve seen all sides.”
Her husband, who had been in officiating for many years and has called high school state championship games, encouraged Misty to get involved.
Last year, the couple was on the floor at the same time officiating a regional tournament in the First Region.
"We enjoy sports and officiating allows us to spend time together while enjoying a hobby. We get into discussions of rules and game situations which makes us better at what we do," said Jeff. "We get to call some games together and when we do we treat each other just like another official, not as a married couple. A highlight of our officiating career was when Misty got to officiate her first high school