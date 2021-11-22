Holidays roll into town this week

Reminder: Vaccine available for 5-11 Thursday Pediatric vaccine is now available at the Crittenden County Health Department and the four other health departments operated by Pennyrile He...

Park restrooms, water off for season Restrooms at Marion-Crittenden County Park have been winterized and closed for the season. Portable toilets are located at two places inside...

Solar power generation might be coming to county Can you feel the solar winds blowing in Crittenden County? We're starting to. Renewable energy companies are already permitted to build ...

Leaf pick-up continues through Dec. 14 Leaf collection inside the City of Marion is in full swing. For then next month, city street department employees will make their way throug...