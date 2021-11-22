Holidays roll into town this week

Getting your Thanksgiving week started, The Press has lots of coverage of events and activities that are going on in the community. This week's newspaper will get you caught up on details for Small Business Saturday coming up this weekend.
Also, we continue to track election filings where some races are beginning bloom in the county and in the Fourth House District where Fredonia's Kris Driver is challenging incumbent Rep. Lynn Bechler. In this week's edition we will have details on all the latest candidate filings and some that are anticipated.
The new dock at Riverview Park has hit another snag. We will update you on that project and take a look at the latest news from the Board of Education's plans to build a new school and fight COVID in classrooms.
On the eve of basketball season, The Press will produce its Rockets and Lady Rockets Season Outlook special section.
The Crittenden Press is your primary source of news and information for this community. We’re proud to serve our community and we take great pride in bringing you real news, sports reporting and other information that helps you know what’s going on in town and across the county. Help ensure that real reporting continues in this community by subscribing today. You can subscribe online to the full version of the newspaper for only $2.95 a month. Try out new e-Edition newspaper emailed straight to your inbox every Wednesday. Click here to subscribe.
Copyright 2021
The Crittenden Press
|Visit Johnson's Online