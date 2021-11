Increased vehicle value likely in 2022 Click Image to Enlarge Crittenden County Clerk Daryl Tabor is providing consumer tips to help the community. There are a number of transacti...

City moves to regulate mobile vendors City leaders continue to move forward with plans to regulate to some degree an ever-growing segment of the local economy – mobile vendors. A...

Check your health during National Diabetes Month Click Image to Enlarge It is always a good time to take a close examination of your health, but November is set aside to bring awareness to ...

Lions Club building available for rentals Click Image to Enlarge The Lions Club building at the fairgrounds in Marion is available for a variety of rentals. The building has hosted c...