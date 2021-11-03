A few spots left for Outlaw Tours

Flippin Fantastic open Thursday-Saturday Click Image to Enlarge Marion's newest store, Flippin Fantastic, is open Thursday through Saturday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. There's no telling...

Trick-or-Treat on Main Friday afternoon Click Image to Enlarge Trick-or-Treat on Main is Friday from 3:30-5 p.m. Sponsored by Marion Tourism Commission, the annual event takes plac...

Rosebud area of US 60 being paved State highway work to re-pave U.S. 60 between Baker Church Road and the Union County line will begin late this week and continue through mid...

Fohs Hall available for rentals Click Image to Enlarge Fohs Hall in Marion is the ideal venue for your next event. Whether it is a small celebration, anniversary party or ...