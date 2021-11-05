Rosebud congregants fundraising to buy church

Formerly a Methodist congregation, the church has been shuttered a couple of times over the last several decades, but was re-opened in 2018 as a non-denominational church. Since then, services have been held there regularly.
A singing and bake sale featuring The Hatfield Family and other gospel groups from the Calvert City area will be held Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5-6. The congregation is also cooking whole hams and Boston butts for $45 each. Love offerings will be taken each day.
To make a donation, contact pastor Jeff Brasher at (270) 210-2301.
