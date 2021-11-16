Reminder: Vaccine available for 5-11 Thursday

These are first-dose shots of Pfizer vaccine for ages 5-11. A followup dose will be due in three weeks once the first shot is administered.
Appointments are available weekdays other than Wednesdays at the clinic in Marion. To make an appointment, call 270-965-5215. Walk-ins are not prohibited, but appointments are highly encouraged to avoid wait times. The health department is open 8 a.m., to 5 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m., to 11:30 a.m., on Fridays.
The health department in Marion, which is located in Industrial Park South behind Siemens, will be open extended hours on Thursday, Nov. 18 specifically to accommodate children. The clinic will be open from 7 a.m., until 6 p.m., on that day so parents or guardians can bring their children before or after school or work. An appointment should be made ahead of time.
Pediatric shots contain a smaller dose of the vaccine than what adults receive, but the same ingredients.
“We also use a smaller needle to help make the children as comfortable as possible,” said Grace Donaldson of the Pennyrile Health Department.
There is no charge for the vaccine and Donaldson said there are virtually no health conditions that would prevent a child from receiving a shot. A fact sheet is available at the clinic.