Dentist will visit CCMS next month

Crittenden County Middle School will have a visiting dentist to serve students Dec. 14-16. If your student is interested in seeing the dentist, have the student pick up a dental form in the middle school office or go online to MySchoolDentist.com.
Parents or guardians should complete the form and sign it. If this form is missing any information, a representative from the Big Smiles program will contact you.
Big Smiles and Crittenden County Schools will be following CDC and Healthy at School protocols to ensure student and staff health and safety.
The application is due by Dec. 1 at the middle school office. Call (270) 965-5221 for more information.