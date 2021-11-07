Mask policy eases at schools starting Monday

Crittenden County schools will modify their masking policy starting Monday due to a drop in the number of COVID-19 cases in the community. According to policy developed earlier this year, students will not have to wear masks throughout the day because the county is no longer in the state's so-called Red Zone. There are periods, however, when masks will be required such as while students are moving between classes. They are also required on buses per federal guidelines.
The following is a message sent to parents and guardians by the school district:
Rocket Families, our seven day rolling average incidence rate yesterday was 22.7 (Orange). Therefore, by BOE order, we will mask while moving inside our buildings next week. Masks are encouraged and recommended inside our buildings next week; however, they will be optional when seated at least 3 feet apart. Per federal order, masks are required on school buses.
We will continue our Healthy At School practices, including contact tracing, quarantining, test to stay, extra cleaning/sanitizing, and social distancing. We also encourage parents to keep their children home when they are symptomatic. We appreciate everyone's cooperation while we protect our in-person learning option for all students.