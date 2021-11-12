Friday, November 12, 2021

Legion hosts Thanksgiving meal Sunday

 American Legion Post 217 and its Ladies Auxiliary are hosting their Thanksgiving meal Sunday, Nov. 14 at the legion hall in Burna. Serving will be between 11:30 a.m., to 1:30 p.m..  

Cost of meal is $12 for adults and $6 for children under 12. The post is located beside Livingston Middle school.  

Call ahead to have carryout meals ready (270-988-4587).   

The post encourages everyone to bring their church friends and enjoy a meal.  

“Be sure to thank a veteran while you are there,” said volunteer Faye Gibson adds.

The group has been hosting this fundraising event since 1958. Proceeds benefit area veterans. 


Posted by at