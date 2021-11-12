Legion hosts Thanksgiving meal Sunday

Marion EV charging station gets steady use This electric vehicle with a McCracken County license plate was juicing up last week at the Marion EV charging station behind the Farmers...

Mask policy eases at schools starting Monday Crittenden County schools will modify their masking policy starting Monday due to a drop in the number of COVID-19 cases in the community. A...

H&R Block franchisees earn national recognition Click Image to Enlarge A Marion business has been recognized as a top 25 performer. Jennifer and Travis Reckinger, owners of the H&R Bl...

Rosebud congregants fundraising to buy church A small congregation at Rosebud Church hopes that a gospel singing and fundraiser this weekend will help it generate money they need to buy ...