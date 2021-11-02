Community Christmas registration opens Friday

Registration is from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 5 at the Crittenden County Extension Annex on U.S. 60 East.
Eligibility rules require participants to attend three community education classes. The Crittenden County Interagency Council, which coordinates the event, plans to add additional classes and voted Oct. 21 to allow attendance at a rehabilitation or similar community-based program to count for credit.
Classes must be completed by 5 p.m., Nov. 19.
Some upcoming class opportunities include the following:
•Nov. 4, 10 a.m. Germ Prevention presented by Anthem Medicaid at the Crittenden County Public Library.
•Nov. 9, 10 a.m. Oral Health presented by Anthem Medicaid at the library
•Nov. 9, 5:30 p.m. CPR Training hosted by the after-school program at the Crittenden County High School Library.
•Money Habitudes Online Program. Login information is available from the Crittenden County Extension Office. Proof of completion must be submitted to the Extension Office for a signature.
Volunteers are being scheduled between 9 a.m.-4 p.m., an organizational day Dec. 16 at Marion Baptist Church and for distribution between 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 16 and 9 a.m.-noon, Friday, Dec. 17.
Teen volunteers are not being utilized this year.